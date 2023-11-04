Thomas Tuchel offers retort to Lothar Matthäus and Didi Hamann saying that Bayern Munich have not improved under him

Bayern Munich are in a bit of a difficult situation after being booted out of the DFB-Pokal. There is tension within the team and some players are starting to feel that Thomas Tuchel is not the answer to Bayern’s hunt for silverware. Former players Lothar Matthäus and Didi Hamann recently went out and said that the team has not improved under the former Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC coach, but Tuchel had the ideal response:

Lothar Matthäus and Didi Hamann said they don't see any development of the team since you took over



Tuchel: "I don't see any development with either of them too. Can we fast forward?" pic.twitter.com/7Aie8USAqM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 3, 2023

Not that Tuchel gave a reason as to why the team was underperforming but the response was an “UNO reverse card” if there ever was one. But seriously, maybe the 50-year-old should explain what he should be doing to make sure the Bavarians do not suffer from further humiliations on the pitch.

Bayern take on Dortmund in a high-stakes Klassiker as the Rekordmeister hope to keep up with Bayer Leverkusen leading the Bundesliga.