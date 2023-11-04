Report: Bayern Munich is attracting competition for Max Eberl

Former Bayern Munich youth defender Max Eberl supposedly has a handshake agreement with Bayern for a high-level role once his Garden Leave from Leipzig expires. But Eberl continues to showcase his ability to make savvy moves.

According to Sports Zone (as captured by Get French Football News), Eberl has a backup agreement with Liverpool.

“The German wants to join Bayern Munich, however, if that is not possible, he could join Premier League side Liverpool, whom he has also agreed to join. Jorg Schmadtke currently occupies the sporting director role at Liverpool on a short-term basis. He replaced Julian Ward, who only lasted a year at the club.”

It seems improbable that Liverpool would be willing to play second fiddle to Bayern. But it makes sense for Eberl to enlist multiple suitors to negotiate a better contract when the time comes.

After a successful 14-year run as sporting director at Mönchengladbach, but an abrupt end at Leipzig, it is understandable that Eberl would do his due diligence before finding his next home.