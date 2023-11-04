Daily Schmankerl: Deep-pocketed Manchester City leads Real Madrid, FC Barcelona on Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich; Liverpool not appealing to Leroy Sané, but other clubs could be; Bundesliga teams scuffle in DFB-Pokal; and MORE!

No matter what anyone says, it is obvious that there is some friction between Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel and star midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Most of the rumors about a falling out stem from Tuchel insisting that Kimmich is not a No. 6, defensive midfielder in the mold that is required for the team to be successful. It appears that Kimmich has not taken kindly to that assertion — which everyone and their mother knew would be the case.

With rumors that the foundation of the 2023/24 Bayern Munich squad could be cracking underneath Tuchel, transfer rumors have emerged linking Kimmich to Manchester City, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid among others.

Now, City appears to be the leader to convince the Germany international to leave Die Rekordmeister during the summer of 2024:

Manchester City are reportedly ready to take advantage of Joshua Kimmich’s so-called ‘trust issues’ at Bayern Munich by snapping up the highly-rated Germany international midfielder. The 28-year-old’s current deal with the Bundesliga giants expires in 2025 and it’s reported by Sport1 that any renewal ‘doesn’t seem to be a foregone conclusion’. Indeed, the report adds that Kimmich has not ‘felt the trust’ of the club in the last few months, and wants to wait and see how things develop in terms of his playing time at Bayern before making a decision on his future. Sport1 chief reporter Kerry Hau states that it won’t be easy for the Bavarian side to extend the experienced Germany international’s deal, adding that if there is no renewal in place then next summer would be Bayern’s last major chance to cash in on any potential sale. Hau adds that if Kimmich does move on he will have ‘good options’ abroad, with City and Barcelona both named as potential destinations as he is ‘very valued’ by both clubs. Sport1’s claim has also been backed up by Mundo Deportivo, who add Real Madrid into that mix alongside City and Barca. Kimmich is known to have been a top target for Barcelona chief Xavi Hernandez, even before they signed Oriol Romeu in the last window. As for Bayern’s stance on the player, who has not been at his best this season, it’s thought they are open to a sale if he won’t commit his future. But where City have the edge over Barcelona is the financial situation that both clubs are currently in.

A lot can happen between now and July, but things could be quickly steamrolling to a showdown at Bayern Munich — some key players vs. the coach. Alienating players like Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Matthijs de Ligt, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, and Noussair Mazraoui at various points in the last few months, while also irritating Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané when they did not want to be subbed off, has apparently taken its toll on Tuchel’s relationship with the team.

It was a risky gamble for Tuchel...and it’s not working. Regardless, if things do not change for Kimmich in the coming months, he could be tempted to consider what will surely be a lucrative offer from Pep Guardiola in the summer.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC, and Manchester United are all rumored to be interested in Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme, but the youngster is reportedly ready extend his contract with his current club.

The move will not preclude a transfer, though, as it is being done to enhance the player’s value ahead of a future sale:

Update: Bayern target Luis Guilherme is set to sign a new deal at Palmeiras valid until June 2026, with a €55m release clause. Club strategy to prepare for future sale [@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/1MP2SB4pCd — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 2, 2023

Bundesliga teams have scuffled in the DFB-Pokal:

6 - Only six Bundesliga teams have reached the Round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal in 2023-24 - tied for the fewest in the history of the competition (also in 1992-93). Surprises. pic.twitter.com/KdoiYOrkLE — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 1, 2023

Bayern Munich has had a week, eh?

After some brief optimism seeped into the general public’s feeling about the squad, the Bavarians went out and got “out-hearted” (not a word, but we’re going with it!) by 3. Liga side FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal in what was a horrendous result for Die Rekordmeister.

Why wait any longer, let’s dig into what is on tap for this week’s episode:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Breaking down Bayern Munich’s devastating upset loss to FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal. What went wrong? How did this happen? Why does this keep happening? Is this team lacking heart and accountability? Let’s discuss.

Is Bayern Munich planning to pursue Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz this summer regardless of a potential Jamal Musiala transfer?

The rumors floating around that Liverpool FC might be seeking to bring in Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané to replace Mo Salah have been out there, but Sport Bild journo Christian Falk insists that LFC is not an option for Sané.

In fact, Sané’s most likely course of action is a contract extension with the Bavarians, but if he were to move, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and any of the London clubs would be a more appealing destination:

Liverpool are unlikely to be able to convince Leroy Sané to join them next year. Sané has been mooted as a potential signing for Liverpool in the event that Mohamed Salah leaves for Saudi Arabia. With a year left on his deal by next summer, it had seemed like a possibility. But according to German journalist Christian Falk, Sané is now more likely to stay at Bayern Munich. Writing in the Daily Briefing today, Falk has suggested that Liverpool simply doesn’t appeal to the 27-year-old. “More bad news for Liverpool,” says the journalist, having already relayed the news that sporting director target Max Eberl also prefers to join Bayern. The Reds are rumoured to be eyeing Leroy Sane as Mohamed Salah’s successor. However, I have heard that Sane’s family have finally settled in Munich and are now very happy in the city. “A move to Liverpool seems difficult to imagine at the moment; the family would be more tempted by the metropolises of London, Madrid and Barcelona. However, an extension at FC Bayern currently seems the most likely option.”

Real Madrid is seeking to lock up Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo to long-term deals:

Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo will join Vinicius Junior in signing a new long-term contract at the club. Camavinga will ink a deal until 2029, with Rodrygo committing for a year less.

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen wants to squash any rumors regarding a potential transfer for Jamal Musiala.

“I’d really love to [keep him for life]. Jamal is already a fantastic football player today. He has such incredible talents, with so many more opportunities to continue to improve — we would do well to keep him with us for as long as possible,” Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

This is shocking. Bayern Munich have just lost to 3. Liga side 1. FC Saarbrücken, getting knocked out of the DFB-Pokal in the process. Once brought in to save the treble, Thomas Tuchel has lost out on the treble for the second time in six months.

Here are our talking points from the game: