Thomas Tuchel comments on Bayern Munich’s lack of fan acknowledgement after tough defeat to Saarbrücken

Bayern Munich’s second round DFB-Pokal exit to third-tier Saarbrücken was further marred by a lack of participation among players in the tradition of thanking their traveling supporters after the match.

Thomas Müller was among the first to engage with the Bayern ultras after the final whistle blew, and called out his teammates for a display of disrespect. Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel addressed Müller’s criticism in the following week’s press conference — acknowledging the meaning of the gesture from his senior player but declining to add to it.

“Thomas articulated the point in the dressing room. He knows the club best of all,” Tuchel explained as his team finalized preparations for Borussia Dortmund (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It wasn’t flouting in any way. We love the support. It was only down to the maximal disappointment. I went straight inside to briefly gather myself.”

The state of affairs at Bayern appears to be increasingly tense, and this sounds like an episode the team is eager to put behind them.

