Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich reign so far: Lothar Matthäus not a fan

The Thomas Tuchel era at Bayern Munich is not going so well, according to former star Lothar Matthäus.

The Bayern alum unloaded on his former squad after its shambolic second round DFB-Pokal exit at the hands of third division side Saarbrücken and was no kinder about the manager’s tenure overall.

“Even after months under Tuchel, the team is still not playing any better than they did under Julian Nagelsmann,” Matthäus declared for Sky Sport DE, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “The big wins against Bochum and Darmstadt were okay, but if we’re honest, they had a lot of luck in Copenhagen, at Galatasaray, against United or in Mainz. The wins weren’t undeserved, but they weren’t great either.

“Something doesn’t seem right. Where is the dominance, the strength and the belief to control everything and everyone on the pitch? What is the match plan? [Jamal] Musiala, [Leroy] Sané and [Harry] Kane will sort it out and that’s it? That won’t work.

“He (Tuchel) made many statements that unsettled players like Joshua Kimmich and that hasn’t contributed to the team’s success to this day. He could still be a success — but to do that they have to win the league and the Champions League. Just winning the league won’t be enough. They already won the title last season and that too with a lot of luck.”

Tuchel has been trying to put his fingerprints on the Bayern team but recent results have opened the door wide to criticisms such as this. Tuchel will have to turn the vibes around at the club, and quickly.

If you’re not done wallowing in the misery of this loss, you can check out our postgame review/rant about Thomas Tuchel and the state of Bayern Munich at the moment. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

