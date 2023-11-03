Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Der Klassiker is here, but what about Bayern Munich? Things seem to be going poorly for the German record champions, as they travel to Dortmund with a long list of injuries and without a key member of the midfield in Joshua Kimmich. Edin Terzic knows he can get one over on the team that stole the title away from him last season, and playing at home, Borussia Dortmund have a good chance of getting all three points.

Thomas Tuchel cannot afford too many bad performances in a row. Win here, and he breathes easy for a week. Lose, and things could get really ugly very quick. It’s a game of fine margins.

