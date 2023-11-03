Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel ready for action vs. Borussia Dortmund...if called upon

Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel had a tough time in the DFB-Pokal against FC Saarbrücken, but that was a minor bump in the road for what has been a very solid campaign (so far) for the 18-year-old.

Now, Tel is preparing to face Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker — a match that he knows is important for the team and for the history of the rivalry between the two clubs.

“I’ve been watching Bayern for a long time, since I was little. And each time Borussia Dortmund face Bayern, it’s always like this. I like the fixture a lot because it’s always very competitive and each player gives their all. And the strongest team prevails. I like this game a lot,” Tel told Bundesliga.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I will prepare just like any other game. I treat them all the same. It’s a different level of intensity, but I treat it like any other game. I have to be ready in every single game. My team will be ready, too. We will do whatever is required to ensure we win the match.”

With Harry Kane rumored to be nursing a tender hamstring, Tel’s role could expand for the match, though it is assumed that the Englishman will play. Regardless, the Frenchman has become accustomed to being a contributor off of the bench and could be a weapon for coach Thomas Tuchel if needed in what should be a competitive match.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Der Klassiker — PLUS a breakdown of Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal blunder vs. FC Saarbrücken? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: