Despite report, Thomas Tuchel says things are “good internally” at Bayern Munich

Earlier today, a story broke from Sport1’s Kerry Hau which details how things might be falling apart at Bayern Munich under Thomas Tuchel.

One of the worst things that a coach can endure is losing his locker room — and there are some indications that there really might be some cracks in the foundation.

Tuchel, however, denied seeing the report, which BFW covered in depth here.

“I don’t read any reports about myself. Why should I? I am part of a team and a big club. I have a part when we win and a part when we lose. Everything is good internally, otherwise we wouldn’t be able to continue the season the way we are currently doing. A defeat, even though it was extremely bitter, will not change that. It’s important to keep calm internally and stick together,” said Tuchel.

As stated in the Weekend Warm-up, Der Klassiker will go a long way in determining how good or bad things really are at Bayern Munich these days.

