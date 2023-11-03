Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel talks options for center-back, the squad’s mentality, and how things shape up ahead of Der Klassiker

Desperate times, call for desperate measures.

Bayern Munich has not lost a game in the league yet, but that does not mean that things are all hunky dory. The Bavarians are banged up, they are coming off of a horrific loss, and heading into a hostile environment vs, Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Easy peasy, right?

“We have to play to our limits, play at our best level, from the first to the last minute. We are clearly going there with the goal of winning the game. I believe we have enough quality, form and spirit to beat them,” said Tuchel at his weekly press conference (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for who will be filling the lineup sheet, Tuchel did not — or maybe could not — provide any major hints.

“The decision hasn’t been made yet, we have to make it with the players and the doctors. It’s still unclear whether Dayot Upamecano and Leon Goretzka are fit enough to start,” said Tuchel. “Kimmich is of course a fixed point for us in the middle of the pitch. Especially in games like this, he is someone who wants to have a lot of the ball. We’ll miss him in the build-up game, will miss his chip passes and set pieces. We have to find solutions. We hope that Noussair Mazraoui can be fit so that we can have Konrad Laimer in midfield.”

Specifically, Tuchel addressed who would play center-back if Upamecano cannot suit up.

“If Upa can’t play, then Leon Goretzka. If Leon can’t play, then Upa. We need to wait and see. We’ve seen with Serge Gnabry that the splint can be quite restrictive. Leon has had the splint for a few days. Irrespective of the importance of the game, we have a responsibility for the entire season. We have to be clever and weigh things up. We’ll have a chat now and lay it all on the table for what it takes to weigh things up. The decision will be made late,” said Tuchel.

Tuchel knows the task ahead will not be easy and that the team will have to shake off any bad feelings it might have ahead of Der Klassiker.

“We were all extremely disappointed because our goal was to go to Berlin and win the trophy. That will take some time to digest. But there’s no reason to give up and point the finger at ourselves. We’re going to Dortmund tomorrow to win the game. It hurts a lot, but unfortunately it’s part of football. Now it’s time to show a reaction,” Tuchel stated.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Der Klassiker — PLUS a breakdown of Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal blunder vs. FC Saarbrücken? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: