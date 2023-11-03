Lothar Matthäus takes sledgehammer to Bayern Munich after FC Saarbrücken defeat

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Lothar Matthäus has just about seen enough of the lackluster performances from Die Rekordmeister this season.

Sure, the wins have been piling up, but something just has not been adding up to what many had expected from the team. The breaking point for Matthäus, though, was Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss to FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal.

“The defeat in Saarbrücken is Bayern’s biggest cup embarrassment since our exit in Vestensbergsgreuth (1994). Something like that happened to us too. But failing in the cup four times in a row in this way is embarrassing and shameful for FC Bayern. Bayern were eliminated by second division club Kiel, lost 5-0 in Gladbach and at home against Freiburg. Now the game in Saarbrücken: That is inexplicable,” Matthäus told Sport Bild reporter Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Matthäus, though, was not done there. The player-turned-pundit had Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel in his crosshairs as well.

“Thomas Tuchel gambled away in Saarbrücken. If I were him, I would have started my best eleven and rotated them after 50 or 60 minutes. Not bringing in Harry Kane at all and then being knocked out, that’s unfortunate. On the other hand, there were enough experienced players on the pitch who have to win this game,” said Matthäus. “The last few weeks have not been convincing, despite the good results. The naturalness, the old Bayern dominance, was missing. There was a lot of luck involved in the wins in Copenhagen, Mainz and Istanbul, the team doesn’t seem stable and there are no automatisms. I don’t see any real further development — a 7-0 against Bochum or an 8-0 against Darmstadt cannot hide that.”

More than all of that, though, Matthäus was disappointed that many of the Bayern Munich player ghosted the traveling fans after the match ended.

“I also agree with Thomas Müller: not showing up to the traveling fans after the game is an absolute no-go, it’s unacceptable. The players celebrate after wins - so they also have to accept criticism after a defeat. It’s a matter of respect.” Matthäus fumed.

