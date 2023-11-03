Thomas Tuchel basically says “onward and upward” is the only way for Bayern Munich to shake off FC Saarbrücken induced malaise

How does a team shake off a massive disappointment on a Wednesday and quickly turn around for an incredibly difficult away match against its archrival on Saturday?

According to Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel, you need a short memory and hope that there are no long-lasting effects.

“We can judge that later. We decide whether it affects us or not. At the moment we’re extremely disappointed — me, all of us. We have to gather all our strength now and make up for it on Saturday,” Tuchel told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

How the team responds to this disappointment could go a long way to determining whether or not Tuchel has a proper handle on this group. A poor showing on the road in Der Klassiker could escalate any existing doubt about the coach that might already exist within the club.

