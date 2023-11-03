 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß laments missing Joshua Kimmich for Der Klassiker

The midfielder received a two-game ban from the Bundesliga.

Bayern Muenchen v SC Freiburg - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

Bayern Munich Master of Puppets legend Uli Hoeneß knows that missing midfielder Joshua Kimmich for this weekend’s Der Klassiker showdown with Borussia Dortmund is a massive hit to the squad.

“It’s a pity that Joshua Kimmich will be suspended. Nevertheless, the team played outstandingly in the second half (against Darmstadt). It was really fun to watch. That’s how I always imagine FC Bayern. I hope we can put Dortmund under pressure on Saturday,” Hoeneß told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As of now, banged up veterans Leon Goretzka and Raphaël Guerreiro are practicing and could be made available for this weekend. Though it is a massive stage, youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic has also seen his name bandied about as a potential starter to pair up with Konrad Laimer, but that appears to be a longshot.

Interestingly, there has no discussion of dropping Jamal Musiala back to the No. 8 position, which is curious.

