Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß laments missing Joshua Kimmich for Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich Master of Puppets legend Uli Hoeneß knows that missing midfielder Joshua Kimmich for this weekend’s Der Klassiker showdown with Borussia Dortmund is a massive hit to the squad.

“It’s a pity that Joshua Kimmich will be suspended. Nevertheless, the team played outstandingly in the second half (against Darmstadt). It was really fun to watch. That’s how I always imagine FC Bayern. I hope we can put Dortmund under pressure on Saturday,” Hoeneß told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As of now, banged up veterans Leon Goretzka and Raphaël Guerreiro are practicing and could be made available for this weekend. Though it is a massive stage, youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic has also seen his name bandied about as a potential starter to pair up with Konrad Laimer, but that appears to be a longshot.

Interestingly, there has no discussion of dropping Jamal Musiala back to the No. 8 position, which is curious.