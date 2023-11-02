 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! This is simply shocking. Bayern Munich are out of the cup - can Thomas Tuchel survive this? Should he? We discuss it in our postgame reaction podcast!

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 17 — A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund; Breaking down Bayern’s loss vs. FC Saarbrücken; Is Bayern planning a Florian Wirtz heist; and MORE!

On to the weekend (or something like that)!

By CSmith1919
1. FC Saarbrücken v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: Second Round Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

Bayern Munich has had a week, eh?

After some brief optimism seeped into the general public’s feeling about the squad, the Bavarians went out and got “out-hearted” (not a word, but we’re going with it!) by 3. Liga side FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal in what was a horrendous result for Die Rekordmeister.

Why wait any longer, let’s dig into what is on tap for this week’s episode:

  • A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.
  • Breaking down Bayern Munich’s devastating upset loss to FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal. What went wrong? How did this happen? Why does this keep happening? Is this team tacking heart and accountability? Let’s discuss.
  • Is Bayern Munich planning to pursue Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz this summer regardless of a potential Jamal Musiala transfer?

