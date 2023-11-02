Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 17 — A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund; Breaking down Bayern’s loss vs. FC Saarbrücken; Is Bayern planning a Florian Wirtz heist; and MORE!

Bayern Munich has had a week, eh?
After some brief optimism seeped into the general public’s feeling about the squad, the Bavarians went out and got “out-hearted” (not a word, but we’re going with it!) by 3. Liga side FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal in what was a horrendous result for Die Rekordmeister.
Why wait any longer, let’s dig into what is on tap for this week’s episode:
- A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.
- Breaking down Bayern Munich’s devastating upset loss to FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal. What went wrong? How did this happen? Why does this keep happening? Is this team tacking heart and accountability? Let’s discuss.
- Is Bayern Munich planning to pursue Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz this summer regardless of a potential Jamal Musiala transfer?
