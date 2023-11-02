Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 17 — A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund; Breaking down Bayern’s loss vs. FC Saarbrücken; Is Bayern planning a Florian Wirtz heist; and MORE!

Bayern Munich has had a week, eh?

After some brief optimism seeped into the general public’s feeling about the squad, the Bavarians went out and got “out-hearted” (not a word, but we’re going with it!) by 3. Liga side FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal in what was a horrendous result for Die Rekordmeister.

Why wait any longer, let’s dig into what is on tap for this week’s episode:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Breaking down Bayern Munich’s devastating upset loss to FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal. What went wrong? How did this happen? Why does this keep happening? Is this team tacking heart and accountability? Let’s discuss.

Is Bayern Munich planning to pursue Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz this summer regardless of a potential Jamal Musiala transfer?

