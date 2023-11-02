Report: Joshua Kimmich unlikely to sign a new Bayern Munich contract this year

Christoph Freund has been tasked with handling contract negotiations with a handful of players in Bayern Munich’s squad that have contracts expiring by June 2025. Joshua Kimmich is one of those handful of players, as his last extension was signed in the fall of 2021 and currently runs through 2025.

Alongside Leroy Sané, Kimmich’s contract is one of the most important for Bayern in terms of his standing at the club and how much value he has brought to the squad season after season. During the summer transfer window, there were rumors and rumblings of his head possibly being turned by a potential offer from Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona, but nothing ever materialized and those were just rumors at best.

While Kimmich is one of the core players in Bayern’s squad, information from Sport1’s Kerry Hau suggests that the German midfielder is unlikely to sign a new deal with the Rekordmeister this year. There are a number of factors contributing to that sentiment, as the player himself really wants to get a wholistic idea of what the entire squad will look like in the near future and what, exactly, his role in the team would be. It has been well documented and reported that Kimmich does not exactly have the best relationship with Thomas Tuchel as the two do not always see eye to eye, and that goes against Kimmich’s desire for a level of continuity at the club.

If Bayern present very clear ideas to Kimmich, it is entirely plausible that he would certainly agree to a contract extension beyond June 2025, but that has yet to happen and it remains to be seen what the near-term future will hold. Tuchel’s standing amongst the squad and the club’s hierarchy will have certainly been dented with the 2-1 DFB-Pokal loss to FC Saarbrücken — steering him closer to the pressure he was under after a very poor start to his tenure as manager last season when he replaced Julian Nagelsmann.

If Bayern does not have clear ideas and clear answers to the conditions and questions Kimmich has, he could very well imagine a move away prior to 2025. Next summer would realistically be the last chance Bayern would have to sell him for a considerable fee and there would certainly be a bevy of clubs interested in signing him.

If you're not done wallowing in the misery of this loss, you can check out our postgame review/rant about Thomas Tuchel and the state of Bayern Munich at the moment.

