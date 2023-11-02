Report: Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt out 4-6 weeks after injury vs. FC Saarbrücken in DFB-Pokal

When the injury gods assessed the report of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt either having an MCL or a capsular injury in his knee, they clearly could not decide which would one would be worse, so they said, “Why not both?”

In the latest batch of bad news to drop, it appears that De Ligt suffered an injury to his MCL and “capsule damage” in his knee. The injury is expected to keep him out of action four-to-six weeks per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Matthijs de Ligt has sustained an MCL injury and capsule damage to his right knee against Saarbrücken. The Dutchman will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

De Ligt’s horrid run of luck this season continues and Bayern Munich’s depth at center-back once again will become a major talking point. Will Dayot Upamecano be ready in time to face Borussia Dortmund this weekend?

