What Leroy Sané said to Bayern Munich ultras after shock loss to Saarbrücken

Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss to FC Saarbrücken in the second round of the DFB-Pokal was one of their worst results of recent history and it was an equally as shocking result for the competition itself. Saarbrücken, at the time of kickoff against the Rekordmeister, resided in the 15th spot in the 3. Liga, with Bayern only sitting behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga standings.

To add to the shock of the loss, only a few of the Bayern players took the time to thank Bayern’s traveling fans after the match was over — an action blasted by team leader Thomas Müller as disrespectful.

Leroy Sané was one of the players that did make his way over to the Bayern fans, and he, like Müller, was seen in conversation with a group of Bayern’s ultras. A report from Bild (captured via @iMiaSanMia) reveals what Sané said to the fans as well as their reception to youngster Mathys Tel, who was also on the scene:

Thomas Müller, in particular, but also Leroy Sané spoke to some angry fans after yesterday’s defeat. The fans were particularly upset that the majority of the team went straight to the dressing room and didn’t take time to thank them. Sané spoke about the next game against Dortmund and told the fans the players are aware there are no longer any excuses and that they have to deliver. Sané promised that everyone will push themselves to their limits and that he can understand the fans’ displeasure and anger. Mathys Tel also apologetically tapped the Bayern badge on his chest several times - gestures that were rewarded with applause from the Bayern fans.

Such shows of taking responsibility were well received by Bayern’s ultras, amidst the fact that they were already so disappointed and let down with the overall performance itself.

The domestic cup competition is seemingly Bayern’s new bogey competition, but the team will now have to move on to face Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker this weekend in the Bundesliga. As Sané told the ultras, there are no more excuses.

If you're not done wallowing in the misery of this loss, you can check out our postgame review/rant about Thomas Tuchel and the state of Bayern Munich at the moment.

