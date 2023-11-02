Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel refuses to blame anyone in an embarrassing defeat to FC Saarbrücken

For a third consecutive season, Bayern Munich has slumped out of the DFB-Pokal in disappointing fashion.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel spoke about the match in the post-game press conference and didn’t have any answers for Bayern’s poor performance against third-tier Saarbrüken. “We weren’t arrogant or took it lightly. There are either 100 explanations or none. It feels strange. Everyone who says we have to win here is right. There’s no clever explanation, we are extremely disappointed. We really wanted to go to Berlin. It is what it is, we have to congratulate the opponent,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel also refrained from publicly placing the blame on any specific players and commented on Bayern’s need to move on, “We win together, we lose together. It was a harsh loss, a difficult evening. It’s not the moment to blame anyone, especially not publicly. We don’t have time, we need to move. We were on a 14-game unbeaten run, but this was the worst time to lose because it was a knockout game. It won’t be the last loss in our footballing life - we hate to lose but we have to move on — I won’t blame anyone.”

Such a horrendous result will surely put Tuchel’s job on the line, and the manager’s lack of an explanation for the situation raises further doubts about the future of his role at Bayern. There were several players whom Tuchel could’ve deservingly placed the blame on, but this sort of total collapse, combined with how Bayern has played under Tuchel thus far indicates that he himself should be the one shouldering the blame.

If you’re not done wallowing in the misery of this loss, you can check out our postgame review/rant about Thomas Tuchel and the state of Bayern Munich at the moment. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.