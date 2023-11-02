Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund unloads on squad after FC Saarbrücken debacle

Bayern Munich was booted from the DFB-Pokal in a shocking 2-1 loss to FC Saarbrücken and there was a mass unraveling from fans everywhere.

It might not have been as severe of a backlash as Bayern Munich experienced back in January of 2021 when Holstein Kiel knocked the Bavarians out of the competition...but it was close — and not just limited to fans.

Sporting director Christoph Freund was irate.

“I don’t understand how you can play such a bad first half! Without courage, without speed, without aggressiveness — you can’t compete with any opponent like that,” Freund told Sport1’s Kerry Hau. “In the end, Saarbrücken doesn’t win undeservedly. The disappointment is huge!”

Anger...rage...disappointment....all of those words work. More than anything, though, the squad will have to try to find a way to rebound. Der Klassiker vs. Borussia Dortmund is looming around the corner and Bayern Munich needs to be focused on not letting this one loss snowball into something more detrimental.

If you’re not done wallowing in the misery of this loss, you can check out our postgame review/rant about Thomas Tuchel and the state of Bayern Munich at the moment. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

