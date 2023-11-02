As if losing wasn’t bad enough, Bayern Munich awaits word on Matthijs de Ligt after scary injury

Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss to FC Saarbrücken was difficult enough for many to process, but losing center-back Matthijs de Ligt to an apparent knee injury could prove to be the club’s biggest loss in the DFB-Pokal.

The circumstances of De Ligt’s knock were described here, but it was one of those injuries that just looked serious, which instantly caused many to hit the panic button. Hopefully, that does not prove to be the case, but things are definitely uncertain right now.

“It’s the same knee, the same capsule. Very bitter for Matthijs and all of us.” Detailed examination and diagnosis on Thursday in Munich. There is a risk of an outage lasting several weeks,” Tuchel told Sport 1 journalist Kerry Hau.

Now...all the club and its fans can do is wait until there is more information.

