 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! This is simply shocking. Bayern Munich are out of the cup - can Thomas Tuchel survive this? Should he? We discuss it in our postgame reaction podcast!

Filed under:

As if losing wasn’t bad enough, Bayern Munich awaits word on Matthijs de Ligt after scary injury

The club is walking on eggshells waiting for more definitive news.

By CSmith1919
/ new
1. FC Saarbrücken v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: Second Round Photo by T. Kieslich/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss to FC Saarbrücken was difficult enough for many to process, but losing center-back Matthijs de Ligt to an apparent knee injury could prove to be the club’s biggest loss in the DFB-Pokal.

The circumstances of De Ligt’s knock were described here, but it was one of those injuries that just looked serious, which instantly caused many to hit the panic button. Hopefully, that does not prove to be the case, but things are definitely uncertain right now.

“It’s the same knee, the same capsule. Very bitter for Matthijs and all of us.” Detailed examination and diagnosis on Thursday in Munich. There is a risk of an outage lasting several weeks,” Tuchel told Sport 1 journalist Kerry Hau.

Now...all the club and its fans can do is wait until there is more information.

If you’re not done wallowing in the misery of this loss, you can check out our postgame review/rant about Thomas Tuchel and the state of Bayern Munich at the moment. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.

In This Stream

Saarbrücken vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 DFB Pokal full coverage

View all 13 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works