Thomas Müller blasts Bayern Munich players’ response to stunning DFB-Pokal upset

Bayern Munich finds itself on the receiving end of an embarrassment: the Cupset of the season, a last-minute stoppage time goal sending them out of the DFB-Pokal at the hands of third-tier side FC Saarbrücken.

But it is what happened after the match that has annoyed veteran Bayern star Thomas Müller the most. Müller was seen actively engaged in deep discussions with a visiting contingent of Bayern fans, alongside several of his Bayern teammates who also joined in. Most of the squad, however, had already departed for the tunnels.

Thomas Müller talking to Bayern Ultras - you know that the Scheisse has hit the fan. pic.twitter.com/sFccL6t6Ef — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) November 1, 2023

According to @iMiaSanMia it was only Müller, Leroy Sané, Mathys Tel, and Bouna Starr among the starters who stayed to interact with the traveling Bayern fans after the match, and the 33-year-old expressed afterward that this was not good enough.

“Logically, as is so often the case, the fans care more about just the result and the game,” Müller explained per Sky Sport, perhaps giving insight into what was discussed. “In football you can lose a game. I have to agree with the fans. What’s not acceptable at all is that only three or four players end up understanding how to respect the supporters.

“The guys were here, traveled to the away game and supported us. The least you can do is to give something back. And it’s not about applauding 100 times and singing any songs, it’s about showing respect. We also discussed this once in the dressing room. We will show a different face in the future. Of course it’s unacceptable.”

As for the result? Müller is not about to point fingers, either. As one of the team captains, he set the tone by taking responsibility.

“If we are thrown out in Saarbrücken, we players don’t have to blame anyone other than ourselves,” he said simply after the match, as captured by Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau.

The players who went to the away fans after the game pic.twitter.com/H28Gg200Wk — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 1, 2023

If you're not done wallowing in the misery of this loss, you can check out our postgame review/rant about Thomas Tuchel and the state of Bayern Munich at the moment.

