Rekordmeister’s records: 1. FC Saarbrücken vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s unbeaten streak this season finally came to an end against the most unlikely of opponents: 1. FC Saarbrücken (who currently sit 15th in the third tier). The loss means that Bayern are now officially out of the DFB Pokal. Here are some interesting facts and records Bayern broke after a game everyone will hope to forget.

Historical loss.

This loss is a new low for FC Bayern: they have never lost to a 3. Liga team in 23 years...until now.

Bayern are knocked out of the DFB Pokal against a team from below the top two tiers for the first time in 23 years. #FCSFCB — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 1, 2023

Losing in the Pokal is becoming a pattern

More so, his is also the third time that Bayern have been knocked out in the second round of the DFB Pokal in the last four years, it is beginning to look like there is a pattern.

This game was reminiscent of the one against Holstein Kiel in 2020: terrible conditions, terrible football, and a terrible result. Unlike Kiel however, Saarbrücken wrapped up the game before extra time...or penalties.

Four years too many

This will be the fourth consecutive year that the German domestic cup DFB Pokal has not been won by FC Bayern. This will be Bayern’s longest streak of seasons without winning the DFB Pokal since the 11-year run between 1985/86 and 1997/98. Hopefully, this run doesn’t last as long.

Bayern II prevailed where Bayern couldn’t

Funnily enough, a little less than three years ago on 13th December 2020, Bayern’s II team (then in the 3. Liga) faced Saarbrücken... and won.

Back then the youngsters prevailed 2—1, a feat the main team failed to accomplish today. If you’d tell someone the very same Saarbrücken would knock the first team out of the Pokal three years hence, not a soul would have believed you.

Here’s the highlights, if you’d like to see Bayern actually beat Saarbrücken.

Müller is moving up!

Thomas Müller’s 25-yard strike today was his 34th goal in the DFB-Pokal: which put him level with Claudio Pizzaro at 9th place for most goals in the competition’s history.

Never a gloomy day for #MüllerMafia.

Even after scoring the opener, he did not forget the fans: even criticising the team for not thanking them after the game.

If you’re not done wallowing in the misery of this loss, you can check out our postgame review/rant about Thomas Tuchel and the state of Bayern Munich at the moment. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.