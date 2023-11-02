Vote! Bayern Munich 1 - Saarbrücken 2: Community player ratings

Another painful watch for Bayern Munich fans. Whatever momentum was built with the 8-0 win over Darmstadt on the weekend vanished the moment the players hit the pitch Wednesday. Bayern Munich might have been overconfident heading into a match against a 3rd division side FC Saarbrücken, and it absolutely showed.

Thomas Tuchel is yet again going to be the center of attention for this match after his side failed to get the job done. Thomas Müller opened Bayern’s account with an early goal, but things didn’t really click. Saarbrücken managed to get the best of Kim Min-jae and Frans Krätzig en route to an equalizing goal at the end of the first half.

Late in the game, substitutions resulted in a bizarre formation — owing also to Matthijs de Ligt’s injury and no center-backs on the bench — and Tuchel also made the questionable call to leave out England captain Harry Kane entirely. You heard that right — Tuchel left Harry Kane on the bench as the team conceded and lost the game in the final minutes.

The fallout is already happening, as captured by Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau:

Die Bayern-Spieler laufen sofort in die Kabine, einige brüllen vor Wut, Musiala sagt nur kopfschüttelnd „unfassbar“. Raus aus dem Pokal gegen den 15. der 3. Liga! #FCSFCB @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) November 1, 2023

The Bayern players immediately run into the dressing room, some shouting in anger, [Jamal] Musiala just says “unbelievable” while shaking his head. Out of the cup against the 15th place in the 3rd league! #FCSFCB @SPORT1

Here is how German outlet Bild rated the match performances; have your own say below.

If you’re not done wallowing in the misery of this loss, you can check out our postgame review/rant about Thomas Tuchel and the state of Bayern Munich at the moment. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

