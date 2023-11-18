Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané ready for action with German national team

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané is eager to get on the pitch for Germany as it prepares to take on Turkey — and there is good reason for that.

The 28-year-old is evolving from a player once considered to have maturity issues (back in 2018) to one of the cornerstone players of the group.

“I’m taking on more and more responsibility, on and off the pitch. I really like my role and position at the moment. Julian knows me very well and I want to repay that with good performances,” Sané said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I had a good preparation and then carried on the momentum. Things are going really well at the moment, I’m having a lot of fun, at Bayern and with the national team. There’s no exact reason (for this form).”

Sané will get his opportunity to show his talent against a very solid Turkey side. Sané knows it will be a test.

“I’m looking forward to the game tomorrow, there will be a good atmosphere in the stadium. We saw that in Munich with the fans of Galatasaray.”

