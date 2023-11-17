Julian Nagelsmann has Germany ready for stiff test of Turkey as Marc-André ter Stegen heads home

Former Bayern Munich boss and current Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann knows his team is in for a battle when it squares off against Turkey.

“They’re a good football team. Under Vincenzo Montella they have a slightly different style of play than before. I assume they will try to press us high tomorrow. They won’t just sit back. They play bravely and want to have a straight path to the goal,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The biggest note from Nagelsmann’s press conference was that FC Barcelona is now out due to back pain.

“Marc-André ter Stegen will miss both games because he has acute back pain. He will fly back to Barcelona tomorrow. I hope he’ll be fit soon and get back to the pitch with his team,” Nagelsmann remarked.

One player Nagelsmann is hoping to see take a larger role is Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz, whose performances have been up=and-down for the national team.

“I particularly appreciate his creativity and courage with the ball. He’s very hard-working, runs a lot of kilometers at Leverkusen, maybe sometimes a bit too much. But he’s still young and can run. He’s a bit more shy in his game with us than he is with Leverkusen, but he doesn’t need that,” Nagelsmann noted. “We need players like him and like Jamal in this position. Players with goal threat who put players like Leroy in the spotlight. He could have even more influence with us and be bolder the way he is with Leverkusen.”

