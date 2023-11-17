Germany vs Turkey: Lineups, team news, injuries, and more!

With Bayern Munich taking a break for a couple of weeks, we switch gears to focus on Germany and a former FCB coach — Julian Nagelsmann. The 36-year-old has to whip his squad into shape before the Euros, and he only has a handful of games to do it.

With a solid win over the USMNT and mixed results against Mexico, Germany enter this international break with several questions hanging over the squad.

Team news

Let’s cut to the chase and look at a predicted lineup. Sky Sports says this is what the starting XI could look like and their guess is as good as anyone’s.

With Jamal Musiala out injured, the dream of having a Musiala-Wirtz duo tearing up the opposing side has to wait until next year.

Niclas Füllkrug would be the best choice at striker, and with that midfield behind him it practically looks more like a 4-3-3 than a standard 4-2-3-1. Joshua Kimmich, who some speculated would move to right-back this break, is actually set to continue in midfield. It remains to be seen whether he can fit in with Ilkay Gündogan and Pascal Groß to from a proper midfield trio.

At the back, we get a defense that is 50% Borussia Dortmund. That’s a serious concern by itself, but it’s exacerbated by the fact that Julian Nagelsmann refused to call Manuel Neuer up to the national team this time.

Against Turkey, Germany play to see if the Nagelsmann era will be different from what Low and Flick era brought to the national team.

