Where things stand on Bayern Munich players with contracts ending in 2024 and 2025

As referenced in the Weekend Warm-up, Bayern Munich has key decisions to make on some players in the coming months.

According to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), this is how things stack up for:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (2024)

If a suitable offer comes in January, Bayern would be open to selling.

Manuel Neuer (2024)

Contract talks will take place soon — if Neuer stays fit and performs, he’ll be given a new deal.

Thomas Müller (2024)

Remains important for the team and a fan favourite despite limited game time — contract talks will take place soon, outcome open.

Sven Ulreich (2024)

Bayern want to extend for one year plus a possible option for another year.

Bouna Sarr (2024)

His contract won’t be extended. If there’s an offer in January, Bayern would sell.

Alphonso Davies (2025)

Contract talks have been re-opened last week. Bayern are determined to extend.

Leroy Sané (2025)

Bayern are determined to extend. First round of negotiations to take place after the international break.

Joshua Kimmich (2025)

No talks so far, but Bayern want to extend his contract. Kimmich negotiates for himself.

That paints a picture, but is is a good one? Bayern Munich has high hopes, but some of the players (Davies, Sané, Kimmich) could draw major interest from other club.

Bear in mind that Jamal Musiala (2026) has — allegedly — also been entertaining transfer talks and could be angling for a raise as well.

Clearly, this will be a busy period for Christoph Freund and friends.