Bayern Munich have now reopened contract talks with Real Madrid-linked Alphonso Davies

The whispers of Canadian phenom Alphonso Davies moving to Real Madrid has been steadily growing louder and unrest within the Bayern Munich fanbase is palpable. The consensus is that the Bavarians were allegedly “not talking” with Davies and his agency, hence the sudden interest from the La Liga giants. Now it looks like Bayern are ready to take this matter seriously and discuss terms with Davies:

Bayern have reopened contract talks with Alphonso Davies. Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh was in Munich last week and had a meeting with Christoph Freund. There’s a rapprochement between the two sides - Bayern are determined to extend Davies’ contract beyond 2025. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Since former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was sacked, contract talks with Davies was in limbo which allowed Los Blancos to display interest. Will Davies stay with Bayern beyond 2025...or will he even get that far?

Looking for more analysis and discussion on Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich and the German national team? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: