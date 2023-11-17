Weekend Warm-up: Is the Joshua Kimmich-Thomas Tuchel “feud” over at Bayern Munich?; Manuel Neuer’s greatness explained; Throwing it back to Garbage; and MORE!

For the opening months of the season, there has been an underlying subplot at Bayern Munich that has some fans a bit on edge — a rumored feud between coach Thomas Tuchel and star midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The alleged friction added fuel to the fire of the transfer rumors that began to circulate earlier in the campaign.

Right around the time that Kimmich and Tuchel were allegedly having a spat, the midfielder was linked to Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, and Manchester City. While there was always room for skepticism, a divide between the coach and a star player could have been a reason for Kimmich’s eyes to start to wander.

According to Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), though, any disagreement on where Kimmich should play is now water under the bridge and the two sides are aligned:

At Bayern, the relationship between Kimmich and Tuchel is good. For the coach, Kimmich is a fixed point in the team — and even if a new holding midfielder were to be signed in January, that wouldn’t change Kimmich’s standing. The 28-year-old generally feels comfortable at Bayern and in Munich and has no thoughts of leaving the club. Contract talks will take place no later than spring.

Over the years, Kimmich has become part of the fabric of the club. While not a homegrown player, Kimmich was just 20-years-old when he joined Bayern Munich. The culture of the club is now ingrained in him and he has become the de facto leader of the next generation of Bayern Munich stars.

As Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer inch closer to seeing the end of their respective careers, Kimmich is morphing from that young, eager player to a grizzled, respected team leader.

Any type schism between Kimmich and a coach could potentially trigger a potential exit for someone...maybe Kimmich, maybe Tuchel. When you talk about power brokers at the club, those are two of the biggest names that come to mind.

While things might be fine now, the true test will come in January when (it definitely feels more like it is a matter of “when” and not “if”) Tuchel gets his new No. 6. How Tuchel uses that player, where Kimmich plays, and how that affects the midfield chemistry could pave the way for the Germany international to re-think his future or decide to extend his stay in Bavaria.

With his contract set to expire in 2025, Kimmich is yet another player whose future hangs in the balance in the summer of 2024. Contracts for Müller, Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Bouna Sarr (LOL), and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting end in 2024, while Alphonso Davies and Leroy Sané have deals that end in 2025.

All of those players will need new deals this summer, but Kimmich will be among the most important for Bayern Munich to address. Could the player’s relationship play a role in how things pan out?

Neuer’s impact on the game

Manuel Neuer revolutionized the goalkeeper position and it might be a long time before we see someone make the impact that he has been to at the position over the the course of his career.

Eintracht Frankfurt and German national team goalkeeper Kevin Trapp managed to succinctly capture that importance in just one quote.

“He took it to a whole other level. Since then, everybody wants to be like Manu,” Trapp told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Before, you always wanted to be a striker to score goals. That speaks for itself. You could see what else goalkeepers were capable of.”

It does not get much better than that.

