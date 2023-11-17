Bayern Munich reportedly outmuscled Chelsea, FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and others in pursuit of Nestory Irankunda

When Bayern Munich signed Nestory Irankunda from Adelaide United, there was shock at the seemingly free run Bayern had at the wonderkid who had lit up the internet with some truly jaw dropping highlights. Why was no other big club in for him? Why weren’t Chelsea FC, in their pursuit to sign every talented youngster on the planet, trying to sign him? It turns out that perhaps they actually were.

Social media account @iMiaSanMia captured the report as Christian Falk, who was one of the first people to break the news about Kai Havertz’ move to Chelsea (and proceeded to milk that story for all it was worth and more), again delivered bad news for Chelsea fans by reporting that Chelsea struck out on Irankunda. The London giants were “very interested” in the pacy and powerful winger, but Bayern was “faster” and “had been after the player for longer.”

Falk also included the interesting detail that Irankunda had signed a three year contract at Bayern with an option for another two years. The standard rule in Europe is that players under the age of 18 are only allowed to sign three-year contracts. So adding the two year option for players signing under 18 has become a common strategy for Bayern, having done the same with the likes of Mathys Tel, Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimovic.

It also suggests that Bayern strongly believe in Irankunda’s potential and that they wish to keep him for the long term. That can only be a good sign for Irankunda as he soon embarks on a journey in Bavaria that will hopefully be long and fruitful.

In addition, 90Min.com added FC Barcelona, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United, and Valencia to the list of teams, who could not out-maneuver Bayern Munich on Irankunda.