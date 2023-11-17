Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka comments on imminent Manuel Neuer vs. Marc-André ter Stegen battle for Germany

Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer is not with the German national team for this international break as the squad prepares to face Turkey (Saturday, November 18th at 2:45PM EST) and Austria (Tuesday, November 21st at 2:45PM EST).

However, the goalkeeper’s massive shadow still looms large over the goalkeepers in camp — FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp, Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann, and RB Leipzig’s Janis Blaswich.

While all are quality players, Neuer’s imminent return will create a shake-up on the depth chart and could — once again — knock Ter Stegen from his perch atop the group.

For Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, it will all come down to who performs better.

“I think first and foremost we can be happy that Manu is back. That’s also extremely helpful for us at FC Bayern. The nice thing is that the performance principle applies to all positions. We also have an excellent goalkeeper in Marc,” Goretzka remarked (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).