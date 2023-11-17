Daily Schmankerl: Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier wants Bayern Munich move; Manchester City not scared off by Real Madrid in Alphonso Davies pursuit; No rush for Bayern to re-up Manuel Neuer; Chelsea eyeing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen; and MORE!

Things could be heating up between Bayern Munich and versatile Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier.

Earlier this week, we saw reports that Bayern Munich was once again interested in Dier, but now it appears that Dier is ready to reciprocate:

Eric Dier is likely to be seriously interested in leaving Tottenham for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in January, sources have told Football Insider. Football Insider revealed on Monday (13 November) that Bayern are plotting a move for Dier, 29, in the mid-season transfer window. The Spurs star is out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. As such, January could be the final opportunity for Tottenham to cash in on the defender – and it is believed the Lilywhites would only consider a permanent move rather than a loan switch. It is believed Spurs have no appetite to sanction a loan exit for Dier as he approaches the end of his contract.

Able to play as a center-back, defensive midfielder, and right-back, Dier has the positional flexibility that Bayern Munich desires — and he should be a relatively cheap acquisition.

Dier has only played in two games so far this season, but did go the full 90 minutes in Tottenham’s 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton last weekend.

The news around Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is constantly cycling.

One day after hearing that Manchester City, Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, and Paris Saint-Germain were going to bow out of the race to sign Davies, the news on City’s departure from the sweepstakes might have been a little premature:

Manchester City have joined Real Madrid in the battle for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, whose agent has played down talk that he has agreed to join Los Blancos.

The prevalent feeling that Davies is headed to Real Madrid no matter what is still there, but City has a couple of things that not even Madrid can offer — Pep Guardiola (less important) and heaps of money (more important).

Ahead of the EURO 2024 competition, yet another international break is upon us.

Bayern Munich players are spread out globally to represent their respective national teams, but that does not mean that there is not a lot to talk about with both the Rekordmeister and the boys representing Germany:

Registering a formal take on the hotly-contested Harry Kane vs. Robert Lewandowski debate.

The curious story leaked by Bild that indicates Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann will not be using Joshua Kimmich as a right-back.

What to expect from Germany’s upcoming games and what are some realistic expectations.

Looking at Bayern Munich’s upcoming slate of games.

The latest news on Alphonso Davies and his potential transfer — as Real Madrid, Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain all circle.

Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel ie enjoying his progression and development at the club level, but still has his eyes on making the France national team.

“It’s an objective for me. But first I have to perform at my club. It’s in the back of my mind. But when it happens it’ll happen. I heard Didier Deschamps say he was attentive to my situation. I can’t wait for that day, but until then I have to stay calm,” said Tel.

Juventus is making a strong effort to take Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips off of the transfer market in January:

Juventus are working hard on a deal to take Kalvin Phillips on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Phillips, of course, is on the radar of Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich ran out eventual winners over FC Heidenheim today in a game of ups and downs, with the Bavarians going 2-0 up in the first half only to see the lead vanish in minutes, but fighting back in the last stretch to bag all three points.

There were some clear issues with the squad on display, but some individual performances that still stood out. In this podcast, we discuss the game and parts of the bigger picture, specifically:

The lineups and setups of the team.

The fascinating rotations of the Bayern Munich XI, such as the inclusion of Bouna Sarr.

The visible fatigue in the games of certain players who have been over-worked.

The tweaked midfield set-up and how it evolved over the course of the game.

The worrying and celebrated individual performances from the difference-makers today.

The state of Bayern’s title CHALLENGE in the face of a Bayer Leverkusen super-team.

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is an admirer of Manuel Neuer, but does not want to rush into contract extension talks with the team captain.

“I think we should let him play, then we will sit down together calmly at the right time. Manuel has done incredible things for us, we have a lot to thank him for and we’ve shown in the past that we want to keep players with merit for as long as possible. Manuel is one of those players. If he continues to play at the level we want, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t continue together,” Dreesen said.

Chelsea FC could get ready to make a big move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen:

Chelsea have made Victor Osimhen a key striker target and he is believed to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge, but Napoli are unlikely to sell him in January and so the Blues may have to wait until the summer. Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa are also of interest to Chelsea.

As Bayern Munich enter another international break, one player has shone brighter than the rest. Harry Kane is a phenomenon — he has 17 goals in 11 Bundesliga matchdays, surpassing the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Müller. This has people talking, but that’s not the only major thing that has taken place in the last week or so. FCB youth player Aleksandar Pavlović made his starting XI debut, and Thomas Tuchel has picked a fight with the German media.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss the following:

Is Harry Kane already a better striker than Robert Lewandowski?

What would it take for Kane to surpass Lewandowski’s legacy at Bayern Munich?

Is a Ballon d’Or on the cards for Harry Kane?

Switching gears — INNN argues that Thomas Tuchel has managed to do a few things better than Julian Nagelsmann did.

How would Nagelsmann have fared with Harry Kane?

What could Nagelsmann have planned for Germany in this international break?

Is it time for Joshua Kimmich to move back to right-back?

Does Germany need a new striker?

Aruba’s Rovien Ostiana had this wonder goal against the Virgin Islands in the Concacaf Nations League: