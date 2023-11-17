Lothar Matthäus makes bold prediction on Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane

Bayern Munich’s new striker Harry Kane simply cannot stop scoring.

After another brace at the weekend against Heidenheim — on a day where he easily could have scored at least twice more — Kane is sitting on a remarkable 17 goals from his first 11 Bundesliga matches. And his integration into the Bavarian side is just beginning.

“I would now make a prediction,” former Bayern star Lothar Matthäus proclaimed after the match for Sky Sport, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “If he doesn’t get a major injury, then he will definitely break Robert Lewandowski’s record.”

Prior to arriving in Munich, Kane scored an even 30 goals in 38 Premier League starts in his final season at Tottenham Hotspur — the second time he reached the landmark in his Spurs career. Kane will have to do better than that in the Bundesliga, however, as Lewandowski’s record stands at 41.

The current FC Barcelona star broke Bayern legend Gerd Müller’s 1971/72 season landmark of 40 goals in 2020/21. Now just three seasons later, the unthinkable may happen yet again. Kane is currently on pace for 52 goals if he starts every game.

