Bayern Munich rising star Mathys Tel knows where he needs to improve

Mathys Tel is off to a roaring start in his second season with German record champions Bayern Munich. The 18-year-old has featured regularly and with impact for Thomas Tuchel’s squad, scoring goals on the regular from the bench.

But the youngster knows he still has a long way to go and parts of his game that he needs to develop — especially if he wants to become a long-term regular starter for the Bavarians.

Tel shed some light on his game in a recent interview with Bundesliga.com, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

“I think I need to work on my spatial awareness. So looking before receiving the ball and working out where the space is before giving the ball,” Tel explained. “Often I try to do things too quickly. So I would say looking before I receive the ball and taking my time [is where to improve].”

Luckily, Tel has a few players he could learn from in this area, such as the experienced Jamal Musiala as well as the Raumdeuter himself, Thomas Müller. It is the latter’s preternatural gifts for space interpretation that earned him the nickname, which he himself coined. Could some of that magic rub off?

If so, it will add to an already explosive package for the young Tel, who said of his strengths: “My speed, my shot and my dribbling.”

That part comes as no surprise. The youngster has been scoring rockets in training since he arrived on campus. Where he takes his game to next is now up to him.