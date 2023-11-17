Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

If you are going through Bayern Munich withdrawal, we might have a solution to cure your ills.

Check out your favorite Bayern Munich players as they represent their respective countries during this international break.

Please see the list below for a full list of players and where they are at for the next week or so. If we missed someone, let us know by dropping that player in the comments.

Austria

Konrad Laimer

Canada

Alphonso Davies

Croatia

Josip Stanišić (on loan with Bayer Leverkusen)

Croatia U-21

Gabriel Vidović (on loan with Dinamo Zagreb)

England

Harry Kane

France

Kingsley Coman

Dayot Upamecano

France U-21

Mathys Tel

Germany

Serge Gnabry

Leon Goretzka

Joshua Kimmich

Thomas Müller

Leroy Sané

Germany U-20

Frans Krätzig

Aleksandar Pavlović

Yusuf Kabadayi (on loan with Schalke 04)

Paul Wanner (on loan with SV 07 Elversberg)

Johannes Schenk (on loan with Preußen Münster)

Germany U-17

Leon Klanac

Adin Licina

Yussef Nasrawe

Germany U-16

Leonard Ruland

Yll Gashi

Lennart Karl

Wisdom Mike

Raphael Pavlic

Leopold Schmid

Israel

Daniel Peretz

Korea

Kim Min-jae

Morocco

Noussair Mazraoui

Netherlands

Matthijs de Ligt (originally called to preliminary list, but will miss due to injury)

Portugal

Raphaël Guerreiro

United States