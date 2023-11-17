 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

See where your favorite Bayern Munich player is during this international break.

Germany Training And Press Conference Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

If you are going through Bayern Munich withdrawal, we might have a solution to cure your ills.

Check out your favorite Bayern Munich players as they represent their respective countries during this international break.

Please see the list below for a full list of players and where they are at for the next week or so. If we missed someone, let us know by dropping that player in the comments.

Austria

  • Konrad Laimer

Canada

  • Alphonso Davies

Croatia

  • Josip Stanišić (on loan with Bayer Leverkusen)

Croatia U-21

  • Gabriel Vidović (on loan with Dinamo Zagreb)

England

  • Harry Kane

France

  • Kingsley Coman
  • Dayot Upamecano

France U-21

  • Mathys Tel

Germany

  • Serge Gnabry
  • Leon Goretzka
  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Thomas Müller
  • Leroy Sané

Germany U-20

  • Frans Krätzig
  • Aleksandar Pavlović
  • Yusuf Kabadayi (on loan with Schalke 04)
  • Paul Wanner (on loan with SV 07 Elversberg)
  • Johannes Schenk (on loan with Preußen Münster)

Germany U-17

  • Leon Klanac
  • Adin Licina
  • Yussef Nasrawe

Germany U-16

  • Leonard Ruland
  • Yll Gashi
  • Lennart Karl
  • Wisdom Mike
  • Raphael Pavlic
  • Leopold Schmid

Israel

  • Daniel Peretz

Korea

  • Kim Min-jae

Morocco

  • Noussair Mazraoui

Netherlands

  • Matthijs de Ligt (originally called to preliminary list, but will miss due to injury)

Portugal

  • Raphaël Guerreiro

United States

  • Malik Tillman (on loan with PSV Eindhoven)

