Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

If you are going through Bayern Munich withdrawal, we might have a solution to cure your ills.
Check out your favorite Bayern Munich players as they represent their respective countries during this international break.
Please see the list below for a full list of players and where they are at for the next week or so. If we missed someone, let us know by dropping that player in the comments.
Austria
- Konrad Laimer
Canada
- Alphonso Davies
Croatia
- Josip Stanišić (on loan with Bayer Leverkusen)
Croatia U-21
- Gabriel Vidović (on loan with Dinamo Zagreb)
England
- Harry Kane
France
- Kingsley Coman
- Dayot Upamecano
France U-21
- Mathys Tel
Germany
- Serge Gnabry
- Leon Goretzka
- Joshua Kimmich
- Thomas Müller
- Leroy Sané
Germany U-20
- Frans Krätzig
- Aleksandar Pavlović
- Yusuf Kabadayi (on loan with Schalke 04)
- Paul Wanner (on loan with SV 07 Elversberg)
- Johannes Schenk (on loan with Preußen Münster)
Germany U-17
- Leon Klanac
- Adin Licina
- Yussef Nasrawe
Germany U-16
- Leonard Ruland
- Yll Gashi
- Lennart Karl
- Wisdom Mike
- Raphael Pavlic
- Leopold Schmid
Israel
- Daniel Peretz
Korea
- Kim Min-jae
Morocco
- Noussair Mazraoui
Netherlands
- Matthijs de Ligt (originally called to preliminary list, but will miss due to injury)
Portugal
- Raphaël Guerreiro
United States
- Malik Tillman (on loan with PSV Eindhoven)
