Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 19 — Bayern Munich’s upcoming slate discussed; Robert Lewandowski vs. Harry Kane; What fans need to see from Germany; Joshua Kimmich’s role for club and country; + MORE!

Ahead of the EURO 2024 competition, yet another international break is upon us.

Bayern Munich players are spread out globally to represent their respective national teams, but that does not mean that there is not a lot to talk about with both the Rekordmeister and the boys representing Germany:

Registering a formal take on the hotly-contested Harry Kane vs. Robert Lewandowski debate.

The curious story leaked by Bild that indicates Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann will not be using Joshua Kimmich as a right-back.

What to expect from Germany’s upcoming games and what are some realistic expectations.

Looking at Bayern Munich’s upcoming slate of games.

The latest news on Alphonso Davies and his potential transfer — as Real Madrid, Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain all circle.

