Goals for cash? How Harry Kane makes bonus money at Bayern Munich

According to a report by Bild, Harry Kane earns around €24m per year at Bayern Munich — but that number can go higher. Apparently there is a clause in the player’s contract that pays him a bonus based on goals scored.

Per the report, Kane gets an extra €250k if he manages 40 goal involvements in the league and Champions League this season. He’s already made it to 28 involvements, so we may as well consider that “bonus” a part of his base salary at this point.

During the contract negotiations with Kane, Bayern added goal scoring bonuses. The more goals Kane scores, the more his salary - currently estimated at €24m/year - goes higher. There's a clause in Kane's contract stating that if he gets more than 40 goal involvements (G+A) a… pic.twitter.com/ZzrD3EyUW7 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 14, 2023

The money seems to fall a little bit short of the “bumper contract” Tottenham Hotspur allegedly offered to Kane to convince him to stay in England last summer. Of course, Kane left his former club for reasons other than money — he wants to win trophies at Bayern, and you can’t put trophies in a contract.

Performance based clauses are not rare in football. Robert Lewandowski apparently had them when he was at Bayern, and his current contract at FC Barcelona includes a clause that pays Bayern an extra €1.25m whenever he scores 25 goals for the Catalan club. Given that the Pole already achieved that objective last season, he basically paid for Kane’s bonus five times over. Very generous of him.

Bayern Munich won’t begrudge Kane a single cent if he keeps performing the way he has been so far. With Leroy Sané he currently forms one of the most lethal partnerships in Europe right now. How far can he go? Fans are waiting to see.

Looking for more Bayern Munich content? Is Harry Kane threatening Robert Lewandowski’s legacy? We talk about that and more in our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

