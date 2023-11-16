Report: Germany will not use Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich at right-back

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann will not turn back the clock and use Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich as a right-back.

In fact, Nagelsmann sees Kimmich as a defensive midfielder and plans on continuing to use him at the position:

Julian Nagelsmann has made it clear internally that he does not see Joshua Kimmich as a right-back, but sees him in defensive midfield, despite the ongoing discussion over Kimmich’s position in the national team.

Nothing to see, right? Well...let’s take a look.

BFW Analysis

The idea of moving Kimmich to right-back is one whose time has come and gone. Once a terrific player at the position, Kimmich has mentally and physically moved on from the role. With a desire to play in the central midfield and perhaps a step slower than he was during his more spry, youthful days, Kimmich is not necessarily a great fit as a right-back these days.

However, if you want to look deeper into the story, the biggest conflict at Bayern Munich this season is Thomas Tuchel’s campaign to get a new defensive midfielder, which would push Kimmich further up the pitch into the No. 8 position.

There have been reports that the potential position change has caused friction between Kimmich and Tuchel. Nagelsmann’s role as the coach who was sacked, so Bayern Munich could bring in Tuchel makes it an odd twist to the story and just a little bit curious that the story leaked in a pre-emptive way.

When egos this big are hurt, the warring always ensues.