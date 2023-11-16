 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! An extra-long edition of our podcast is now live! We talk about Harry Kane vs Robert Lewandowski, some things Tuchel does better than Nagelsmann, preview Germany's upcoming games, and more! Check it out!

Filed under:

Report: Christoph Freund’s role within Bayern Munich’s power structure continues to grow

The new sporting director is making a name for himself.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v Galatasaray A.S.: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund is seeing his role at the club grow with each passing day per kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Christoph Freund is taking more and more responsibility at FC Bayern. The development of young talent at the club is expected to make big steps with him in charge, as shown by the recent appointment of René Marić to improve the structures at the Campus. Freund is relaxed about the rumours of Max Eberl. No final decision has been made yet and the club is not in a rush.

Freund has also made it a habit to speak with Tuchel daily regarding the team’s personnel:

Thomas Tuchel and Christoph Freund are in daily exchange over squad planning. Both have similar views and ideas regarding the squad and their relationship is described internally as ‘outstanding.’

In addition to his role as sporting director, Freund has also been adept a playing relationship counselor psychologist arbiter between Tuchel and Hoeneß, when the two engaged in a minor spat:

Following Uli Hoeneß’ critical statements towards Thomas Tuchel a few weeks ago, Christoph Freund played the role of a mediator between the two. A private meeting with the trio took place where any misunderstandings were cleared up. The meeting was productive.

Freund’s role is an important one and he seems to be eager to plant his roots at the club by being involved in just about everything.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works