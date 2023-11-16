Report: Christoph Freund’s role within Bayern Munich’s power structure continues to grow

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund is seeing his role at the club grow with each passing day per kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Christoph Freund is taking more and more responsibility at FC Bayern. The development of young talent at the club is expected to make big steps with him in charge, as shown by the recent appointment of René Marić to improve the structures at the Campus. Freund is relaxed about the rumours of Max Eberl. No final decision has been made yet and the club is not in a rush.

Freund has also made it a habit to speak with Tuchel daily regarding the team’s personnel:

Thomas Tuchel and Christoph Freund are in daily exchange over squad planning. Both have similar views and ideas regarding the squad and their relationship is described internally as ‘outstanding.’

In addition to his role as sporting director, Freund has also been adept a playing relationship counselor psychologist arbiter between Tuchel and Hoeneß, when the two engaged in a minor spat:

Following Uli Hoeneß’ critical statements towards Thomas Tuchel a few weeks ago, Christoph Freund played the role of a mediator between the two. A private meeting with the trio took place where any misunderstandings were cleared up. The meeting was productive.

Freund’s role is an important one and he seems to be eager to plant his roots at the club by being involved in just about everything.