Germany plans to play against France and the Netherlands ahead of 2024 Euros

Julian Nagelsmann and the German national team are gearing up to make a deep run at the 2024 Euros. The competition will be hosted by Germany for the first time since 1988. The Germans are anxious to win their fourth European Championship, after a disappointing elimination at the hands of Harry Kane’s England squad in the 2020 Euros.

According to a report from Sport Buzzer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the DFB is planning on finalizing the roster after a home friendly against the Netherlands and a tough road test against France.

The DFB are working on getting two top opponents for March's international games - the last two games before the squad for the Euros is announced. The first game will be against the Netherlands in Frankfurt, while the second will be against France in Lyon, pending a final… pic.twitter.com/2XEvzcAZzw — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 15, 2023

The last time the Germans hosted the Euros, the team finished a respectable third. Nagelsmann’s short-term contract ends abruptly after the competition. A strong showing would propel him to another elite manager position or, at the very least, an extension and a raise on his current €400K/month salary.