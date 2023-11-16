Leroy Sané’s agent set to hold contract talks with Bayern Munich

Without a trace of doubt, Leroy Sané has been one of Bayern Munich’s most consistently strong performers so far this season. The winger has tallied Without a trace of doubt, Leroy Sané has been one of Bayern Munich’s most consistently strong performers so far this season. The winger has tallied 9 goals and 7 assists across all competitions thus far, striking up an electric and prolific partnership with new signing Harry Kane. The pair of attackers are connecting quite well on the pitch together and remain Bayern’s most prolific scoring pair so far this season.

Right now, Sané’s current contract at Bayern runs through June 2025 and he is one of the players towards the top of the list for players the club wants to have contracts renewed for. With the way he has been performing so far this season, there are a bevy of clubs interested in trying to sign him, but he has previously expressed his desire to stay in Munich with Bayern. He has seemingly put all of his struggles behind him with the Rekordmeister, as he now looks night and day different from the player that Bayern fans jeered at the Allianz Arena in the first half of a 3-1 win over FC Köln.

Per information from Christian Falk’s SportBild (via @iMiaSanMia), Sané’s agent will be travelling to Munich next week to meet with the club’s front office to discuss a contract extension. Falk echoes the sentiment that the player himself feels very comfortable at Bayern and playing under Thomas Tuchel right now. The club also knows this and they are thus confident that they will be able to reach an agreement for a contract extension, which might not have been the case at this time last season. Things look a lot more favorable right now.

The only downside from Bayern’s perspective is the fact that they won’t be able to offer him too much of a pay raise with a new contract. He is already one of the club’s top earners and there is not much more room for giving him more per year. Thankfully, though, it does not appear like this will be too much of an issue for Sané.