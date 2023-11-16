 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Sven Ulreich’s extension with Bayern Munich could be one-year with an option

The backup goalkeeper proved his worth at Bayern Munich.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the rumored contract extension for Sven Ulreich at Bayern Munich could be a one-year deal, with an option for another season:

The contract talks with Sven Ulreich currently revolve around a one-year deal, which could include an option for another season. Ulreich is considering continuing to play for several more years, after which he could be offered another role at the club.

The decision to extend Ulreich should have some impact on the club’s current organizational depth chart. A new deal for Ulreich likely would mean that Alexander Nübel will get sold when his loan at VfB Stuttgart ends. It also could mean that Daniel Peretz could go away on loan next season.

As for Johannes Schenk, who is on loan at SC Preußen Münster, he could be more likely to return next season to be the No. 3 goalkeeper if Nübel is sold and Peretz leaves on a loan assignment.

