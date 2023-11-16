 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! An extra-long edition of our podcast is now live! We talk about Harry Kane vs Robert Lewandowski, some things Tuchel does better than Nagelsmann, preview Germany's upcoming games, and more! Check it out!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry hopes familiarity with Germany’s new staff yields results

The Bayern Munich man knows his new bosses well.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Germany Training And Press Conference Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry can look to the sideline and see Julian Nagelsmann and Sandro Wagner — two men is very familiar with.

“It helps that the coach knows many players a bit better, he knows what the player does and can do. Of course that helps in some way. It’s not the first time a Bayern coach has joined the national team. Nevertheless, we have a bigger squad here with the best players in Germany,” Gnabry said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Wagner, whose playing career, briefly intersected with Gnabry’s at Bayern Munich back in 2018, is someone who the players can identify with.

“First of all it’s very surprising that Sandro took such a path so quickly. We played with him just a few years ago. Maybe he can give me a few tips on how he scored the goals back then,” Gnabry said with a laugh.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works