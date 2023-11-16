Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry hopes familiarity with Germany’s new staff yields results

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry can look to the sideline and see Julian Nagelsmann and Sandro Wagner — two men is very familiar with.

“It helps that the coach knows many players a bit better, he knows what the player does and can do. Of course that helps in some way. It’s not the first time a Bayern coach has joined the national team. Nevertheless, we have a bigger squad here with the best players in Germany,” Gnabry said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Wagner, whose playing career, briefly intersected with Gnabry’s at Bayern Munich back in 2018, is someone who the players can identify with.

“First of all it’s very surprising that Sandro took such a path so quickly. We played with him just a few years ago. Maybe he can give me a few tips on how he scored the goals back then,” Gnabry said with a laugh.