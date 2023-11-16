 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! An extra-long edition of our podcast is now live! We talk about Harry Kane vs Robert Lewandowski, some things Tuchel does better than Nagelsmann, preview Germany's upcoming games, and more! Check it out!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich sporting director admits João Palhinha is still on club’s radar

Is a move still going to happen?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Portugal v Slovakia: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund must not have seen the point of denying the obvious — the Bavarians are still taking a close look at Fulham FC defensive midfielder João Palhinha.

“Of course he’s still on our radar. The club worked intensively on Palhinha in the summer. I was there for a bit on the last, strange day of the transfer window. But we can’t say yet what will happen. We are generally exploring the market,” Freund told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Palhinha is rumored to be just one of a few players that Bayern Munich is looking to buy in the January transfer window, but it could come down to Fulham’s asking price. In need of a versatile defender (or two), Bayern Munich looks like it will invest in a few players. With Palhinha’s new contract at Fulham in place, his price is assuredly higher than it was just a few months ago.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works