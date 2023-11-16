Bayern Munich sporting director admits João Palhinha is still on club’s radar

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund must not have seen the point of denying the obvious — the Bavarians are still taking a close look at Fulham FC defensive midfielder João Palhinha.

“Of course he’s still on our radar. The club worked intensively on Palhinha in the summer. I was there for a bit on the last, strange day of the transfer window. But we can’t say yet what will happen. We are generally exploring the market,” Freund told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Palhinha is rumored to be just one of a few players that Bayern Munich is looking to buy in the January transfer window, but it could come down to Fulham’s asking price. In need of a versatile defender (or two), Bayern Munich looks like it will invest in a few players. With Palhinha’s new contract at Fulham in place, his price is assuredly higher than it was just a few months ago.