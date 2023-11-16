Konrad Laimer accepts Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich rotations, is ready to play for Austria

While he might not ever be the first name on Thomas Tuchel’s team sheets for Bayern Munich, Konrad Laimer has proven to be quite the utility player for the Rekordmeister so far this season. He joined over the summer from RB Leipzig even though that move had been agreed upon last winter and Julian Nagelsmann was sacked after said deal was verbally done; he still wanted to come and play under Tuchel.

So far this season, the Austrian international has made a total of 17 appearances across all competitions and has tallied one goal and two assists. While he is a midfielder by trade, Tuchel has already used him in a multitude of different positions, and he has been referred to as Bayern’s Swiss army knife. Injuries within Bayern’s back line have resulted in Tuchel utilizing Laimer at right back, left back, and center back at different times, all tests that he has passed with flying colors; whether it be through a starting position, or coming off of the bench.

After a strong outing in the 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, Laimer was benched for the following match against Galatasaray in the Champions League just a few days after. This is something Laimer did not take personally at all, even though he put forth a performance against Dortmund more than worthy of a start against Galatasaray. “Situations like that happen all the time. The coach had a reason why he made a change. Of course you always want to be on the pitch, but something like that doesn’t throw you off track,” he recently explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

Laimer also said that he is more than ready to linkup and feature for the Austria national team for their pair of matches during the international break. They have a Euro 2024 qualifier against Estonia and then a friendly against Germany. There is not exactly a need for hm to risk injury linking up with the squad since Austria has already mathematically qualified for Euro 2024 in qualifying Group F, but that is not something that is holding him back. He is still eager to represent his nation. “I’m definitely fit and don’t have any pain. I’m very happy to be here and feel very comfortable,” he affirmed from Austria’s team camp ahead of the pair of matches.