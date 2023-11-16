Report: Bayern Munich has banked over €100 million from Champions League this season

Bayern Munich has made it a habit to dominate the group stage of the Champions League in recent years. This has produced a reliable revenue stream from UEFA to help Bayern maintain their status as a top 10 club in the world. According to Sporting News, Prize money is distributed based on annual performance (55%), a 10-year coefficient algorithm (30%), and broadcast markets (15%).

UEFA doesn’t release the official accounting until after the season, but one preliminary report asserts that Bayern has already raked in nine figures.

Bayern have so far earned a prize money of €71.69m from this season’s Champions League. In addition, there are matchday revenues and TV market pool that already take the revenues close to €100m. Further double digit sums will be added later depending on which round the team will reach this season [@dpa]

By comparison, Bayern earned €110m last season (per ESPN), which was the third-highest payout despite Bayern getting knocked out in the quarterfinals. Champions League winner Real Madrid pocketed €133m and runner-up Liverpool received €120m.

Bayern has a €6m incentive to win out in the group stage, but due to the squad’s mounting injuries it would make more sense for Tuchel to rest players with first place already clinched in Group A.