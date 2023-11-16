Report: Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané’s “tendency is towards a contract extension”

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané is currently one of the best players in the world. He has terrorized defenses throughout Europe and has established himself as probably the most important player in this Bayern team throughout multiple phenomenal performances in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Which is why the fact that Sané’s contract runs out in 2025 is likely to terrify most Bayern fans. If talks go south, one of the best players in the world could leave Bayern. This simply cannot happen.

Fortunately, according to a report from Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Sane is looking to extend his stay in Munich. The report states that Sane’s partner and children have settled in well and feel comfortable in Munich, despite many contrary reports that Sane’s partner wants to move back to England.

Not only would Sané rather stay in Munich than go to Liverpool, who recent reports have linked the former Manchester City man to, but he would want to sign a long term contract of around 4-5 years. And it seems that he would prefer to sign that contract in Munich.

