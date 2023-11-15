Observations, match awards from Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw vs. AS Roma in the Women’s Champions League

Bayern Munich Frauen kicked off their UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign holding top spot in the Frauen-Bundesliga. Today they took nearly — and should have — defeated AS Roma thanks to a goal from Jovana Damnjanović and an own goal following Katharina Naschenweng’s effort.

Alas, that was not to be.

Roma went toe-to-toe with Bayern

Roma was about 99% equal to Bayern’s efforts in the game. The Italians’ style of play nearly gave off the illusion that the Bavarians were rather passive going forward. That was not the case because the Frauen had their fair share of attempts at Roma’s goal; Roma in fact out-shot Bayern in the first half which goes to show they are no slouches going forward.

Roma celebrated the late draw as if they had won. But the result was deserved.

Bayern lack the finishing touch

More often than not Bayern find themselves in a good position to attack Roma’s defense and score a goal but the final pass or the shot on goal is not enough to remotely pose any form of threat. Apart from Damnjanović’s goal, Bayern squandered a lot of their chances.

Déjà vu?

Bayern are going through a similar pattern in this game and in their 2-1 win over Wolfsburg a week and a half ago: they go 2-0 up, squander chances in between, opponent who has been causing havoc gets one back. This was the pattern if events in that Wolfsburg game.

Against their biggest Frauen-Bundesliga threats, though, Bayern at least held on for the win. This time, they were made to pay for not taking one of their many chances to score a third.

Match Awards

Jersey Swap: Camelia Ceasar | Honorable Mention: Emilie Haavi

Die Kaiserin: Katharina Naschenweng

Die Fußballgöttin: Georgia Stanway

Die Bomberin: Linda Dallmann

Meister of the Match: Jovana Damnjanović

Bayern’s next set of matches: Werder Bremen on Sunday, November 19th (12:30 PM EST) and on the road at Paris Saint-Germain in the UWCL on Thursday, November 23rd (12:45 PM EST).