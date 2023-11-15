Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG feel like Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is headed to Real Madrid

On Tuesday, we saw a “he said, she said” set of reports emerge regarding the future of Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

First, we saw news out of Spain that Davies had already informed Bayern Munich that he will not ink an extension with the club. Subsequently, we saw Davies’ agent deny the story.

Now, though, there is something more damning to those hoping to see the Canadian sign a long-term deal in Bavaria. According to 90Min.com, Manchester City, Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, and Paris Saint-Germain — all clubs rumored to be pursuing Davies — do not feel like they can get the player because they feel he is already set for a move to Real Madrid next summer:

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in signing Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, but ultimately believe the player wants to join Real Madrid, 90min understands. 90min revealed last month that Chelsea and reigning Premier League champions City were monitoring Davies ahead of the expiry of his Bayern contract in 2025, with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the Canada international. But the quartet are wary of their chances in landing him. Sources have told 90min that, like Bayern, all other parties believe Davies has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid next summer. Bayern are trying to tie him down to a new contract but he is showing little desire to commit his future to the Bundesliga champions. Real Madrid’s summer budget is likely to be spent financing a move for Davies and wrapping up the free transfer of Kylian Mbappe from PSG, and reports across Europe have suggested that Davies and 14-time Champions League winners Madrid have already agreed terms over a move.

If deep-pocketed clubs like those mentioned above do not feel as if they can convince Davies to join them because of his affinity for Real Madrid, it could be a bad sign for those hoping to see Davies extend his contract in Bavaria.