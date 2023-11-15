At the stroke of half-time!!! Bayern Munich 2 - 0 AS Roma: Women’s Champions League live stream and blog

Half-time thoughts and observations: Bayern Munich 2, AS Roma 0

Bayern can be thankful they haven’t conceded once or twice. It’s an upper hand but not dominating performance, so typical of the Bavarians’ season to date.

However, a slim lead and completely open game turned on its head with the last action of the first half. Bayern’s shots weren’t all finding their mark but the last one from Katharina Naschenweng found two Roma defenders and ended up in the net.

Roma keeper Camelia Ceasar has done a solid job on the day but had absolutely no chance with that one.

Good to see Saki Kumagai out there in midfield for I Giallorossi. The Japanese international spent the last two seasons at Bayern.

All eyes now on the Bayern bench. Can Alexander Straus keep the pressure going?

45+4’ - GOAAAAAAAL!!! Bayern Munich 2, AS Roma 0

Just when the script was written! Katharina Naschenweng fires from the edge of the box, it takes two deflections, and pinballs into the net for an own goal.

25’ — Roma chance!

A clever pull-back after a drive into the box and the first-time shot from Roma just clears the bar. Mere inches away from an equalizer.

20’ — GOAL!!!!!!! Bayern Munich 1, AS Roma 0

Dangerous free kick delivery into the box. It’s touched down towards the near post and Jovana Damnjanović is there to get to the second ball and poke it in. Roma protest but to no avail.

13’ — Roma chance! Bayern defend a free kick in a dangerous position. After a block, they try to play it out but a loose pass is intercepted for a second Roma effort, which sails over the crossbar.

10’ — Bayern chance! Lea Schüller latches onto a cross into the box but it deflects back. Linda Dallman is there to try to tuck it in but it’s blocked.

1' — We're off!

The anthems are concluded, the handshakes are done, and we are underway. Bayern start off on the ball.

Lineups are out!

Bayern Munich is set to take the field against AS Roma as UWCL group stage action begins. Here’s the Frauen starting lineup for the day:

Grohs (GK)

Gwinn — Viggósdóttir (c) — Eriksson — Naschenweng

Stanway — Zadrazil

Dallmann — Damnjanović — Bühl

Schüller

Meanwhile Lina Magull returns to the bench that also includes young phenom Alara Şehitler.

It’s Bayern time.

The FC Bayern Munich Frauen welcome AS Roma to Germany as the UEFA Women’s Champions League season kicks off. Ajax and Paris Saint-Germain round off the group.

Head coach Alexander Straus and his team are coming off a 2-0 win over Duisburg at the weekend and enjoy first place in the Frauen-Bundesliga table. However, it is a quick turnaround from Sunday to Wednesday, and Straus rotated in advance.

DAZN will stream the game live and free on YouTube. Catch it below and hang out in the thread below with us!

You can also catch the Italian and German streams if you prefer.

Giulia Gwinn, Magdalena Eriksson, and Lea Schüller were all left as unused substitutes on the bench on Sunday and are expected to start. Tuva Hansen, Jill Baijings, and Jovana Damnjanović could be the ones to make way.

Then it’s another three days before Werder Bremen next Sunday, followed by a trip to Paris the following Thursday.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: FC Bayern Campus Platz 1, Munich, Germany

Time: 12:45 PM EST

TV/streaming: @DAZNWomensFootball (YouTube)

Tips for commenting:

