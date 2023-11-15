ICYMI: Bayern Munich board member Andreas Jung has left the club

Bayern Munich announced that board member for marketing Andreas Jung will not be extending his deal and is leaving the club.

The club issued a release detailing Jung’s accomplishments:

In his 27 years at the German record champions, Jung has established countless partnerships, including such important ones as those with Deutsche Telekom, adidas, Audi and Allianz, leading FC Bayern to the top of European football clubs in terms of marketing revenue. During his time in charge of sponsorship, partner sales grew from around €13 million in 1996 to around €246 million in the 2022/23 season. Jung will continue to perform his duties until 30 June 2024. A decision will be made in due course regarding the assumption of his responsibilities from 1 July 2024.

Club president Herbert Hainer praised Jung on his way out the door.

“Today, eight months before the end of his time at FC Bayern, I would already like to thank Andreas Jung from the bottom of my heart on behalf of the entire club. He has been responsible for our sponsorship since 1996 and during this time has shaped the club into one of Europe’s leaders in the field of marketing,” Hainer said. “Without this income, we would not have been able to establish ourselves at the very top of European football. He has “also organised hundreds of events, from title celebrations to Champion League finals.

His commitment, innovative strength and loyalty are outstanding, and we all appreciate his reliability, his straightforwardness and his open, always friendly character. He will always be welcome at ‘his’ FC Bayern.”

Jung was grateful for his time at the club.

“The 27 years I have spent at FC Bayern have been fantastic. Among other things, I was able to celebrate three Champions League victories, including two trebles, 20 Bundesliga and 12 DFB Cup titles. FC Bayern has grown enormously in these years, from less than a hundred employees to over a thousand, and marketing revenue has increased almost 20-fold. I am happy and grateful that I was able to witness this and play my part in it,” Jung remarked. “On behalf of many others, I would like to thank the presidents and chairmen of the supervisory board who shaped the club during this time: Franz Beckenbauer, Uli Hoeneß, Karl Hopfner and Herbert Hainer. I would also like to thank the CEOs with whom I worked: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Oliver Kahn and Jan-Christian Dreesen.

“Last but not least, I would like to thank all my colleagues and all the employees I have had the pleasure of getting to know during this time. Their daily commitment is what makes FC Bayern what it is. I am looking forward to the next eight months – we are FC Bayern, we have big plans.”